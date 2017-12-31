JSO: Man found dead by gunshot wound in vehicle in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was shot and killed Sunday in the Moncrief area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police and emergency personnel responded at about 6 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at the intersection of 34th and Wilson, where a man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and details surrounding the case are limited at this time, an official said at the scene.

"We are canvassing the area for witnesses or possible video and would request that anyone who saw or heard anything, such as gunfire in the area, contact the sheriff's office," a news release said Sunday.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by police and no suspect descriptions were released Sunday.

