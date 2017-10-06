WTLV
JSO: Man arrested after armed robbery at Bank of America in Ortega

First Coast News , WTLV 4:18 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 50s was arrested Friday after allegedly robbing a Bank of America with a gun in his possession, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred sometime before 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Wabash Avenue at a nearby bank. The male suspect allegedly entered the bank and approached a teller. He gave the teller a note that said he had a gun and ultimately escaped with an unknown amount of money, JSO told First Coast News.

Police later found the suspect at Daily’s Place north of Roosevelt Boulevard. He matched the description given by those at the bank.

Investigators found a gun on his person during his arrest and he is currently in custody.

