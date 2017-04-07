JSO looking for burglars dressed in blue

PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a group of burglars, dressed in blue jumpsuits, who burglarized a home stealing various items including a gun.

The burglary happened in the 5700 block of 61st street on the city's Northside.

The suspects, caught on a security camera, pried open a rear window of a home during the day.

If you know who any of the burglars are, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

