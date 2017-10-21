JSO looking for a man who allegedly sexually battered teen

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man that a 13-year-old girl said pulled her into a wooded area by her shirt and sexually battered her.

According to the press release, the incident occurred in the 5900 block of 105th St. at 7:30 p.m. The girl was walking on the street when an unknown man pulled her into a wooded area by her shirt.

The suspect is described as a short, scruffy, white male with a goatee, brown hair, 30-40 years old. He is said to be missing his bottom teeth and he may be walking with a limp.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident or the suspect in question, please contact police at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV