Woman found dead inside home on the Westside

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was found dead inside a home on the city's Westside Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO said they got a call around 4:16 p.m. about an unresponsive woman at a home in the 7900 block of Falcon St. When they arrived, along with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, the woman was found dead.

Police say it took a "significant amount of time" to get a warrant to search the home and that police just entered Thursday night.

The woman is said to be in her 30s and they do not know what caused her death. Police haven't ruled out natural death, but they are not ruling out foul play.

JSO asks if anyone knows any information about the woman's death to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

