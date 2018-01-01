WTLV
Close
Breaking News Powerball Jackpot is $440 million
Weather Alert 33 weather alerts
Close

JSO investigating first homicide of the year in Arlington

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the first homicide of the new year in the Arlington area.

First Coast News , WTLV 5:33 PM. EST January 01, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first homicide of the new year in the Arlington area.

JSO says it appears a fight took place at a house in the 3600 block of North Gilmore Heights Road where a new year’s gathering was happening and shots were fired. The victim died at the scene.

We're told everyone at the gathering is being questioned.

No word on any suspects at this time.

© 2018 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories