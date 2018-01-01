JSO investigating first homicide of the year in Arlington

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first homicide of the new year in the Arlington area.

JSO says it appears a fight took place at a house in the 3600 block of North Gilmore Heights Road where a new year’s gathering was happening and shots were fired. The victim died at the scene.

We're told everyone at the gathering is being questioned.

No word on any suspects at this time.

