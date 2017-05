File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Arlington.

The incident happened at Brookview Drive South and Cortez Road.

At this time, JSO hasn't released any additional information.

They ask if you know anything about a death in that area, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

