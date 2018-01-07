JSO identifies man killed Sunday in Durkeeville

A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred Sunday in Durkeeville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas William Gordon, 30, was found deceased at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the road near the 1600 block of West 8th Street.

The initial investigation has revealed that the victim was likely shot and killed on the road.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

