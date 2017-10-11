WTLV
JSO: Homeowner guns down intruder, second suspect on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A burglary suspect is dead and another is one the run after a confrontation with a homeowner, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The homeowner was alerted to the burglary by his alarm company around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner returned to the home in the 6000 block of Park Street on Jacksonville's Westside, arriving before police.

Officers say the homeowner confronted the two unknown intruders inside the home. The homeowner shot and killed one intruder, but the other got away on foot. Police are now searching for him.

Police say they believe suspects came to the home in a four door silver car with its tag removed.

