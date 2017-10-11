The scene where a homeowner shot one burglar on Park Street PHOTO: Matt Head, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A burglary suspect is dead and another is one the run after a confrontation with a homeowner, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The homeowner was alerted to the burglary by his alarm company around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner returned to the home in the 6000 block of Park Street on Jacksonville's Westside, arriving before police.

BREAKING: @JSOPIO says 1 dead after homeowner confronts 2 intruders near 6000 Park St. Homeowner fatally shot 1 of the intruders @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5t2bH8KWOk — Matthew Head (@matt8272) October 11, 2017

Officers say the homeowner confronted the two unknown intruders inside the home. The homeowner shot and killed one intruder, but the other got away on foot. Police are now searching for him.

Police say they believe suspects came to the home in a four door silver car with its tag removed.

First Coast News has crews on the scene and we will continue to update this breaking story as we learn more.

© 2017 WTLV-TV