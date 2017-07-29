JSO: Escaped inmate cuts ankle monitor, whereabouts unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A female inmate on work release failed to report back to jail this week and is now considered to be on the loose.

Tracey Broughman, 46, was incarcerated in March 2017 for bank fraud, organized fraud, possession of stolen credit cards and theft.

Broughman was on work release when she failed to report back sometime on Friday, July 28. At approximately 11:30 p.m., local authorities were made aware of a GPS strap violation.

The cut ankle monitor was found in a dumpster at the corner of Union St. and Market St. at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Efforts to locate the escaped inmate have been unsuccessful thus far, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Broughman is described as a white female, roughly 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help in locating the escaped inmate. If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Broughman, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or e-mail them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

