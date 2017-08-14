JSO conducting homicide investigation after 6-month-old boy dies near downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police confirmed a baby boy died Monday near downtown, prompting a homicide investigation.

Investigators responded shortly before noon to the 7400 block of Bob-O-Link Road, where a 6-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home.

A mother found the child in bed and first responders quickly made it to the scene. They transported the child to an area hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the death.

© 2017 WTLV-TV