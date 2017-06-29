WTLV
JSO: 8-year-old shot in Northwest Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 10:12 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old child was shot in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO reported the aggravated battery incident happened in the 2900 block of W. 45th Street.

No other details were released. We have a crew on the way.

