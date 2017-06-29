JSO: 8-year-old shot in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old child was shot in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO reported the aggravated battery incident happened in the 2900 block of W. 45th Street.
#JSO is working an 8 year old child shot in the 2900 block of W. 45th Street. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 30, 2017
No other details were released. We have a crew on the way.
Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs