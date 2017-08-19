JSO: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting on West Side, suspect at large

(Photo: White, Tyler)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Lackawanna on the West Side, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO and emergency personnel responded around 7:04 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Maplewood Street, where witnesses told authorities that some people were involved in a dispute.

A dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at some people. Two adult males were hit by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A residence and vehicle also were hit by the bullets, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

It’s currently unknown if the victims were involved in the dispute and it’s unknown how many people were inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s non-emergency phone number 904-630-0500 or message them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

