JSO: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was shot and killed and another man is in critical condition at an area hospital Saturday following a confrontation that turned into a deadly gun battle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday outside a store at the corner of 28th Street and Stuart Avenue, where an altercation occurred between at least two people.

One man, 27-year-old Dorian Brown Sr., was a bystander at the store when the shooting occurred, according to family at the scene. He was shot and later transported to UF Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to the man’s family and JSO.

JSO said more than 40 rounds were shot at the location, and another man was struck and is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, but police do not have a description of that vehicle. Multiple vehicles appeared to have left the scene, according to investigators.

Brown Sr. is the father of three children under the age of 5, according to family members at the scene. He would have celebrated his 28th birthday on Halloween.

