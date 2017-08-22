Jewler could be out thousands after profits pulled because of fake credit cards

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Starting last month, multiple orders for 14 karat gold bracelets came in from Gogo Jewelry's website.
"After we had shipped 2 of the orders, we got an email from a person that had purchased the pieces that asked if we could also get an iPhone," said Justin Conway who works at the store.
It was a red flag.
The jewelry store had been scammed and records from the store's website manager proved Conway's hunch.
"It turned out that this person had attempted to purchase a $4,300 piece from us and tried 20 different credit cards to purchase that piece," Conway said. "Each one declined. And then they switched to a piece that was $1,600 and found a credit card that worked."
