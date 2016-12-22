Jax man arrested for soliciting a child for sex: Deputies

Richard Allan Henneberger (Photo: SJSO)

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday afternoon on several felony charges related to his pursuit of a child for sex, deputies say.

Richard Allan Henneberger, 48, was charged with using a computer to meet a child for sex, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and lewd and lascivious battery on a child, says a news release from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The parents of the child notified the sheriff's office after their daughter went to meet Henneberger on Wednesday, deputies say. Cybercrimes detectives posed as the girl online after they were notified and set up another meet with Henneberger.

When he arrived to the undisclosed location he was taken into custody.

He currently resides in St. Johns County Jail and will have a first appearance Friday morning.