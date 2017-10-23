Jax Beach police searching for two men in alleged sexual battery attempt on beach

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly tried to sexually batter a woman on the beach on Sunday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of the Beach Proper South. Two males allegedly approached the victim and a short struggle ensued where the suspects tried to remove the victim’s clothing. The victim fought off the suspects and fled the area, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood down, a black “beanie cap” and dark gray cargo pants, police said.

The second suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black sweatpants or darker pants.

“As always, we recommend anyone walking the beach during evening and night hours take normal precautions and stay with other people,” the news release said. “Please pay attention to your surroundings and keep your phone where you can call 911 if needed.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department’s Det. Corporal D. Watts at 904-247-6341.

