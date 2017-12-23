Jax Beach police arrest man following alleged sexual battery, home invasion robbery

Jacksonville Beach police arrested a 58-year-old man Saturday on multiple charges following an alleged sexual battery and home invasion robbery.

Fred Ellis Jr. faces an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sexual offender. He was charged with that and other charges that have not been released by the police department.

The incident that Ellis is allegedly connected to occurred at about 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 13 in the 600 block of 1st Street South. The call was for a sexual battery and home invasion robbery, and DNA evidence was obtained and collected at the scene.

On Friday, Ellis was identified as a person of interest in the case. He was later arrested on Saturday following another burglary call in the same block area as the previous incident.

More details will be released on this case within the next week, according to the police department.

