Jacksonville Zoo employee arrested for multiple sex crimes following encounter with teenage boy

James Curry Shuman, 45.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Jacksonville Zoo employee was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old male foreign exchange student and sharing nude images on a gay dating app, according to court documents.

James Curry Shuman, 45, faces a second-degree felony charge of lewd and lascivious battery, a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography, and a second-degree felony charge of traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, his arrest affidavit said.

The 14-year-old male foreign exchange student told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office he had consensual sex with Shuman after corresponding on the gay dating app, Scruff.

Police obtained the messages between the suspect and the victim on Scruff, which included “sexually based messages and nude photographs” of both people. The victim told the suspect he was a high-school student, but Shuman allegedly solicited nude photos from the boy, the affidavit said.

The suspect arranged to pick up the victim on Jan. 26 to have sex, according to the document.

The arrest document states the suspect allegedly confessed to the crimes he was charged with.

Jacksonville Zoo executive director Tony Vecchio said Shuman’s employment with the zoo is currently suspended pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation. No other comment was released by the zoo.

Shuman is not eligible for bond, according to jail records.

