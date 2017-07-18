Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Neptune Beach Police Officer for grand theft

Chris Ortiz courtesy of Neptune Beach Police Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a one-year veteran of the Neptune Beach Police force.

On Tuesday, July 17, Neptune Beach Police Officer Chris Ortiz was arrested on one count of grand theft after complaints came in that money had gone missing following routine traffic stops.

The first of three complaints came in May of 2017, following traffic stops done by Ortiz, money was missing. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Ortiz used tactics they weren't going to discuss in order to get the money.

Neptune Beach Police reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to help in this investigation and through a joint effort, they were able to make an arrest.

Chief Pike of Neptune Beach Police said he wanted to assure the small community of Neptune Beach, that any misconduct will not be tolerated in the police department.

Ortiz is currently on administrative leave as the investigation comes to a close, however, police said they have an admission from him.

Ortiz made headlines in March for replacing a stolen bike.

© 2017 WTLV-TV