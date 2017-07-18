Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Neptune Beach Police Officer for grand theft
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a one-year veteran of the Neptune Beach Police force.On Tuesday, July 17, Neptune Beach Police Officer Chris Ortiz was arrested on one count of grand theft after complaints came in that money had gone missing f
WTLV 5:10 PM. EDT July 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Doris payne arrested AGAIN
-
A major discovery at sea
-
U.S. Navy employee arrested on child neglect charges; animal feces found throughout home
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Grandmother tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
-
Bestbet president denies responsibility for greyhounds found with cocaine
-
19-year-old arrested for stealing a car and crashing it into a home, killing a woman
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
Man runs over 4-year-old boy on Ormond Beach
-
Man shot several times at Sunoco gas station on Kings Rd.
More Stories
-
T-storm pattern shiftsJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Putnam to push for open-carry law in FloridaJul 18, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Every time you die: The rising cost of saving livesJul 18, 2017, 4:31 p.m.