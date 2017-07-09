Jacksonville murder suspect loses extradition battle

A British man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Jacksonville man nearly 20 years ago has lost his long-running battle against extradition, according to the BBC.

Phillip Harkins, 38 is charged with the 1999 murder of 22-year-old Joshua Hayes. Investigators say Harkins shot and killed Hayes in a robbery.

After being charged, Harkins was released on bail, but then fled the country to Scotland where he evaded capture for a year. He was later arrested in connection with a deadly crash there in 2003.

His extradition process has gone on for some 14 years now. Europe's highest human rights court, which denied his final request to block extradition, also ordered a temporary extradition block be lifted.

