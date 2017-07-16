Jacksonville man with gunshot wound to head transported to hospital in serious condition

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- At 1:45 a.m on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on Jacksonville's south west side and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers were called to South Brook Apartments for the incident and when they arrived they found the victim, but no suspect.

The man was conscious at the time and was able to give a description of the suspect, which has not yet been released.

He was transported, with serious injuries, to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

