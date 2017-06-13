Jacksonville man charged with stealing a Camden County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car after DUI check
A Jacksonville man was arrested on 19 charges after he stole a Camden County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car following a roadside sobriety test on Friday in Woodbine, Ga., authorities said.
WTLV 5:13 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Operation Crack-Alicious
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Grocery store chain Aldi expanding
-
Locals react to Winn-Dixie store approved for 'sip and shop'
-
Semi-truck collides with Amtrak train in Callahan
-
Is JSO's Early Warning System working?
-
Top 10 Father's Day Food Deals and Freebies - The Deal Guy
-
Sinkhole reported in St. Johns County
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'extremely dangerous' escaped…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Numerous showers and storms will continue to be the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.