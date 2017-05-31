Jacksonville man arrested on human trafficking charges: Police

Photo: Josh Whitston

A 43-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested on three counts of coercion of commercial sexual activity for human trafficking, the State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Patrick Lawrence Trottie reportedly forced women to have sexual activity for money from Nov. 15, 2016, to Feb. 10, 2017, and was arrested on Tuesday, officials say.

Trottie is being held on $1.5 million bond at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Downtown Jacksonville.

His next court date is June 21.

