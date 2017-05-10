Jacksonville man arrested on federal child porn charges

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A Jacksonville man is facing federal charges for distribution of child porn, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Jason James Neiheisel, 27, was caught during an online investigation of people using the internet to trade child pornography. The statement says an FBI special agent downloaded "several videos depicting children being sexually abused from a computer at Neiheisel's residence.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's office says when agents made contact with Neiheisel, he told them that he had been downloading child porn "for awhile" and that he enjoyed the "thrill of the hunt" to "see what kind of child pornography files he could find."

The investigation is part of an on-going operation called "Project Safe Childhood".

If convicted, Neiheisel could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Read the entire criminal complaint below:

