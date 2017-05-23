Jacksonville man among dozens nabbed in central Florida sex sting: Deputies

Eric Norris, 28 (Photo: PascoCounty Sheriff's Office)

Thirty-nine men were arrested in Polk County from May 15 to May 21 during a lengthy sex sting operation aimed at nabbing men who sought out online child sex or online prostitution, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says.

Well over a dozen law enforcement agencies participating in the sting, including the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and FBI Orlando Bureau.

Nineteen of the 39 arrests were men traveling to meet a minor for sex, one was arrested for possession of child pornography, and the rest were arrested on charges related to online prostitution.

The 39 suspects face a combined 126 charges, including 95 felonies.

Detectives would post fake profiles online pretending to be children, prostitutes, and other characters in order to lure in people who were online seeking out illegal acts.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Norris of Jacksonville was caught on May 19 after he drove farther than any other suspect to perform sex acts with a child he thought was 12 years old, the sheriff's office says.

Norris sent someone he thought was the stepmother of the 12-year-old nude photos of himself and sent who he believed was the child photos of child pornography - the sheriff's office says that investigation is ongoing. Based on statements he made to undercover detectives pretending to be children online, detectives think Norris has sexually abused children in the past.

He's charged with one count of attempted sexual battery on a minor, one count of transmission of material harmful to a minor, one count of use of a computer to solicit a parent, one count of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office included a list of statements the suspects made to the children or their guardians. Some of the suspects were married, some brought alcohol, marijuana, or whipped cream, some hoped to take a child's virginity, and some offered to pay to have sex with kids.

The youngest suspect was 19 years old while the oldest was 60.

