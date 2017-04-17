WTLV
Jacksonville man accused of sexually abusing a child

First Coast News , WTLV 12:34 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports 25-year-old Joshua Ellington is accused of  sexually abusing a young child. 

According to police, the victim spoke with the Child Protection Team and gave a history of sexual abuse by the suspect which consisted of digital penetration. 

Police say Ellington went to the police station to take a polygraph test and failed when asked about digitally penetrating the victim. 

Ellington was arrested and transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility (PTDF). 

