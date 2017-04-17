Jacksonville man accused of sexually abusing a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports 25-year-old Joshua Ellington is accused of sexually abusing a young child.
According to police, the victim spoke with the Child Protection Team and gave a history of sexual abuse by the suspect which consisted of digital penetration.
Police say Ellington went to the police station to take a polygraph test and failed when asked about digitally penetrating the victim.
Ellington was arrested and transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility (PTDF).
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs