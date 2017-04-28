Jacksonville homicide victim found Jan. 30 in burning bin identified

The 59-year-old man whose body was found early Jan. 30 in a burning trash bin behind a business in the 1200 block of Clark Street has been identified as Oscar Jerome Phillips, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips, who lived a half mile away on Odessa Street, was found after firefighters were called to the fire near Palmetto and Third streets about 3:45 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy on Phillips ruled his death a homicide, but the cause has not been released. The medical examiner found a medical device implanted in his back along his spinal column, which police thought could help in identifying him.

Investigators said they had no witnesses to the death or dumping of his remains so continue to ask that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

