Interstate search for St. Johns County CVS robbery suspect ends with an arrest in North Carolina

Alan Donald Pegram (Photo Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Police made an arrest following an interstate search for a suspect who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in St. Johns County Tuesday.

Alan Donald Pegram, 27, was arrested Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina after police linked his black truck to a stolen vehicle report, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Pegram is a North Carolina resident.

Deputies said Pegram walked into a CVS Pharmacy located in the 100 block of St. Johns Commons Road and handed a teller a note asking for money.

After the CVS employee complied, Pegram fled in a black pick-up truck.

The truck had been reported stolen in North Carolina and state officials were able to locate Pegram driving the vehicle in Greensboro.

After attempting a traffic stop, deputies said Pegram led police on a brief chase before eventually coming to a stop.

Pegram was taken to Guilford County Jail, where he faces numerous North Carolina charges. He is also being held on a St. Johns County robbery warrant obtained earlier this week, deputies said.

St. Johns County detectives are now in Greensboro to collect evidence and process the stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

