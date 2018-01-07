Infant dies following child abuse, man arrested in connection in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that an infant has died following a child abuse investigation started against a man in Gainesville, according to the department.

Dwight Tyre III, 23, was arrested for aggravated child abuse and felony battery, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear yet if those charges will be upgraded now that the child has died.

This week, The sheriff’s office began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a seriously injured baby that was brought into the Lake City Medical Center.

Detectives interviewed Tyre and it was revealed that he caused the injuries to the child. Tyre was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility with no bond.

Investigators will perform an autopsy on the infant to determine the cause of death.

