Human remains confirmed in bottom of septic tank in Newberry

WTLV 3:02 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that humans remains were found at the bottom of a septic tank on the property of a home in Newberry.

 

 

 

