Human remains confirmed in bottom of septic tank in Newberry

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that humans remains were found at the bottom of a septic tank on the property of a home in Newberry.
#BreakingNews— Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017
Deputies and Detectives on scene after reports of skeletal remains found inside a septic tank. Unknown if human. Will Update. pic.twitter.com/9qsYmyOsNk
#Breaking #Update— Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017
Detectives have confirmed through the Medical Examiner and the UF Pound Lab that the skeletal remains are Human. pic.twitter.com/wVLs9CgCZs
