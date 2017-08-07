Human remains confirmed in bottom of septic tank in Newberry

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reported via Twitter that humans remains were found at the bottom of a septic tank on the property of a home in Newberry.

Deputies and Detectives on scene after reports of skeletal remains found inside a septic tank. Unknown if human. Will Update. pic.twitter.com/9qsYmyOsNk — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017

Detectives have confirmed through the Medical Examiner and the UF Pound Lab that the skeletal remains are Human. pic.twitter.com/wVLs9CgCZs — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) August 7, 2017

