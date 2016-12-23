Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug charges

HOUSTON - Houston rapper Paul Wall was arrested early Friday morning on felony drug charges.
Thirty-five-year-old Paul Michael Slayton, Paul Wall's legal name, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
According to HPD, officers issued a narcotics warrant to 1307 Yale in The Heights around 12:15 a.m. Rapper Baby Bash (legal name Ronald Bryant) and eight others were also arrested.
His bond was set at $20,000. As of Friday afternoon, jail records indicate Slayton and Bryant have made bond. His next court date is set for December 27.
