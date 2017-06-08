'House of Horrors' homeowner officially indicted on murder, kidnapping, human trafficking charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The "House of Horrors" homeowner has officially been indicted with murder, kidnapping and human trafficking charges after a body was found dismembered and buried in his backyard last February.

Russell Tillis, 55, was indicted Thursday. He is accused of killing Joni Lynn Gunter, 31, a homeless woman.

Police said they received a tip to search his Southside home after Tillis confessed to a Duval County Jail inmate that he killed Gunter. Police believe there are other victims.

Upon his arrest last year, Tillis was in jail. Prior to the murder arrest, Tillis was facing charges for for aggravated assault, battery of an officer and resisting arrest in a separate case, JSO said.

Tillis is expected to be back in court for his arraignment on June 16.

