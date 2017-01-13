Hospital safety measures have changed dramatically since Kamiyah kidnapping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley just hours after birth in 1998 has spurred a dramatic increase in hospital security across the country.

Hospital spokespeople who talked with First Coast News Friday, after the news broke of Mobley being found alive, did not want to get into too much detail about their added security measures so as to not jeopardize that security.

Generally, security in hospitals is very stringent now. A spokesperson at UF Health in Jacksonville said there are now more security guards, that mothers and their newborns now have matching arm bands and doors have automatic locking mechanisms to prevent someone running away with a child.

A spokesperson with Memorial Hospital said their security measures evolve continually, some of which has to do with making sure their employees know what to look out for.

This incident happened back when UF Health Jacksonville was known as University Medical Center.

UF Health sent First Coast News this statement: "As the successor to University Medical Center, we are thrilled that this young woman has been located. We share in the joy of this discovery with her family, the northeast Florida community, and law enforcement as they celebrate this news. Like most hospitals, we currently have specialized, state-of-the-art security measures in place, both personnel-based and electronic, to protect newborns and their mothers."

