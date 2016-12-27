Holiday weekend burglary suspect nabbed by Putnam authorities

Matthew Hurlburt. (Photo: PCSO)

A 24-year-old suspect wanted for six burglaries in Putnam County over the holiday weekend was caught, deputies say.

Matthew Hurlburt was caught on Christmas Day after a crime spree that began on Dec. 23, says Captain Joseph Wells in a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. He's charged with six counts of burglary and six counts of theft.

Hurlburt allegedly robbed homes in Satsuma, Pomona Park, Crescent City and Welaka.

He took a 2015 John Deere Gator from a shed on Whitney Street in Satsuma, deputies say. Then authorities say he took credit cards, personal items and a camera from an unlocked vehicle on County Road 308 in Crescent City.

Next, he went to Dawson Avenue in Interlachen and took a battery charger and narcotic medication out of an unlocked pickup truck and jewelry and a television out of the home. Then Hurlburt went to Welaka where he took a knife, insulated cup and a camera from a vehicle on Moonlight Drive, authorities say.

His last stop was an unlocked Chevrolet Trailblazer on Main Street where he took a camera and stereo system, says Capt. Wells.

Deputies caught Hurlburt after someone called about a disturbance between him and an acquaintance. The acquaintance told deputies Hurlburt had been driving around on a John Deere Gator earlier in the day, authorities say.

Hurlburt was charged after an extensive investigation. Deputies recovered $33,155 worth of stolen property.

He's currently in Putnam County Jail on a bond of $26,000.