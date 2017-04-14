High-profile names on witness list released for Corrine Brown trial

(Photo: Schindler, Anne)

Jacksonville Councilman Reginald Gaffney, former CSX CEO Michael Ward and members of the city’s independent authorities are among witnesses prosecutors could call at former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s fraud trial, court papers filed Friday show.

Gaffney, a first-term City Council member, said he was on the list because of his career as the head of the nonprofit Community Rehabilitation Center, which works with people managing mental health and substance abuse issues.

Brown’s daughter, Washington lobbyist Shantrel Brown, is also among the 45 people named as potential witnesses, as are Edward Waters College President Nat Glover, political consultant Susie Wiles and attorney Steve Pajcic.

Also named are two members of JEA’s governing board, Chairman Ed Burr and Hussein Cumber, but their selection may be unrelated to the city-owned electric and water utility.

Burr is a developer and former chairman of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and Cumber is an executive with Florida East Coast Industries, and both had contact with the 12-term congresswoman on transportation issues.

Brown was indicted last year on conspiracy and mail and wire fraud charges involving a Virginia-based organization she promoted, One Door for Education. Prosecutors said One Door, a self-described scholarship fund, collected about $800,000 in donations but awarded just two scholarships totaling $1,200.

Brown’s former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, and One Door president Carla Wiley have already taken plea deals on similar charges and are expected to testify against Brown.

