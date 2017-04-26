High-profile, long-awaited Brown corruption trial begins

Share This Story

Facing down 22 charges in a 24-charge indictment handed down last July, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown heads to trial Wednesday after an arduous jury selection process that saw 95 potential jurors walk through the federal courthouse doors in downtown Jacksonville.

Figuring out how we got here must include the story of a charity incorporated in 2011 in Virginia: One Door For Education. It posited itself as a tax-exempt 501(c)3 charity and took donations as such – but was never actually a non-profit, according to IRS records.

One Door & the elusive 'Person A'

Court records show the ‘charity’ raised $800,000 from August 2012 until January 2016. Records also show that during that four-year span only about $1,000 was given out as a scholarship to someone in Virginia. Then came a simple question: where did the other $799,000 go?

The president of the group, Carla Wiley, was charged last March on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her actions with the ‘charity.’ She pleaded guilty a short while later, admitting that the charity was never the non-profit it pretended to be.

Court documents show she admitted the money the charity raised was for the benefit of Wiley, an unnamed public official – Person A – and others to use as a personal and professional fund. Person A was confirmed as Brown’s longtime aide, Von Alexander, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Wiley is on the prosecution’s witness list for Brown’s corruption trial. She is expected to talk about Brown’s involvement in One Door for Education. Her plea deal from last year says she and another person – Person B – who worked for Person A, deposited $800,000 into an account and raised those funds with the help of Person A.

Anthony Austin reports. 4/23/2017

The plea deal goes on to say Person A was used and a part of the conspiracy in that he would help raise money for the charity and assist it in looking more legitimate. Tens of thousands of dollars were withdrawn from an ATM and then deposited into Alexander’s bank accounts.

Donors were told over and over that the money they gave would be used to help disadvantaged youths make up ground in their education. Contributors were even given gift receipts that again purported One Door For Education as a legitimate non-profit.

Brown was indicted four months later – and ordered not to have any contact with Alexander or Wiley. Wiley agreed to help the prosecution in Brown’s case as a part of her plea deal.

The case against the former congresswoman

In the middle of a primary battle with Democratic challenger Al Lawson of Tallahassee and coming off a recent defeat at the Florida Supreme Court trying to stop the redistricting of her House seat, Brown, 70, was handed a 24-count indictment July 8.

The 12-term congresswoman is facing 22 charges: with participating in a conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, multiple counts of mail and wire fraud, concealing material facts on required financial disclosure forms, theft of government property, obstruction of the due administration of the internal revenue laws, and filing false tax returns. Her chief of staff, Elias ‘Ronnie’ Simmons was charged with 18 counts in the same indictment.

The IRS and FBI investigated the case against the former congresswoman. Richard Weber, the chief of investigations with the IRS, said at the time that the American public expects fair enforcement of our tax laws.

Brown is facing up to $4.805 million in fines and might have to pay up to $893,000 in restitution. That’s on top of the 357 years she may face in federal prison. It’ll be up to the judge in the case to decide her punishment if she is found guilty.

She is accused of using at least $80,000 for things like Jacksonville Jaguars box tickets and Beyonce concert tickets. In the indictment, Simmons was accused of giving $735,000 to a family member for work despite no work ever being done. He was also accused of taking $80,000 of that salary for his own use.

A little over six weeks later, Brown was faced with another significant disappointment. Her former district ran from Jacksonville to Orlando – gerrymandered and packed with Democrats. Her new district was a political mixed bag stretching from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

The primary battle between Brown and Lawson came to a head August 30 last year. In a new district – but still her district – voters picked Florida Sen. Al Lawson over the incumbent by a little over 7,000 votes.

She was first in federal court at the Bryan Simpson U.S. Courthouse next to Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville July 9 and stood before Judge James Klindt alongside her chief of staff. She and Simmons pleaded not guilty at that time.

From the moment she was indicted, Brown was firm. “I am looking forward to my day in court to vindicate myself,” she told reporters outside the U.S. courthouse at the time. She even added she’d help raise $100 million for the courthouse.

But troubles continued to pile up for Brown. She originally had a group of attorneys, including Elizabeth White. White told reporters Brown would win reelection despite the indictment and reminded everyone an indictment is not a conviction.

She took an odd jab at the Department of Justice as well, saying if they hadn’t spent so much time investigating Brown, “50 people might be alive today.” First Coast News believes she is referring to the terrorist attack on Pulse, the gay nightclub in Orlando that happened a month prior.

White wouldn’t last as Brown’s attorney. Before her reelection bid, White was dropped and Brown was instead being represented by Greg Kehoe, a defense attorney specializing in complex financial crimes. Kehoe was a big shift from Bill Shephard’s law firm; Kehoe had international ties.

He successfully prosecuted a Bosnian war criminal and led a team of lawyers who advised the Iraqi Special Tribunal as they prepared to try their former authoritarian leader, Saddam Hussein.

When Kehoe went with Brown and Simmons to the courthouse, they were met by protesters arguing for their innocence. First Coast News learned homeless people around the courthouse were given food and water to wave signs.

Kehoe was trying to push back the next trial date – set for August 16 – when he was brought on board. A month later, Brown would get her next attorney, James Wesley Smith III. He's still representing her in court.

Just a week after her electoral loss, Brown was back in court with Simmons and Smith. Klindt questioned the surprising amount of attorney changes – three in two months – but Smith assured the judge he was in for the long haul.

He told Klindt he admired the congresswoman and had long been following her career. Smith is a Duke Law grad and former Army officer as a member of the Judge Advocate Generals Corps. While a member of JAG, he served as a military prosecutor, military defense counsel, chief of international law and chief of military justice.

Smith promised a spirited defense. “We emphatically deny all charges that are contained in the indictment,” he told the court. He even blamed her loss to Al Lawson on the indictment when speaking to reporters outside the courthouse.

“These charges are false and it's unfortunate these charges affected democracy and influenced the election,” he said.

The trial was set for November 2016 at that time, but it would again, be pushed back. All sides agreed they’d ask for a continuance until February of the following year. Another day in court would be the least off her worries, however.

Elias "Ronnie" Simmons (right) campaigning for Corrine Brown in 2010. PHOTO: Will Dickey, Florida Times-Union

On February 8, Simmons surprised his old boss and quite a few others when he changed his plea to guilty on two charges; he’d taken a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud and theft of government funds.

He admitted to creating a fake charity – One Door For Education – and using the money raised to unjustly enrich both he and Brown. He even admitted to giving a family member a fake job, paying her with funds from a joint bank account.

Prosecutors sought a reduced sentence for Simmons thanks to his ‘substantial cooperation’ with them against the former congresswoman. He agreed to truthfully testify against his former boss in court.

His attorney, Anthony Suarez, told First Coast News it was gut-wrenching for his client to agree to testify against his longtime friend and boss. He went on to blame the creation of the false charity on a pay-to-play political structure.

Brown had a status hearing just one day later. Smith told the court Simmons was like a son to Brown and that his defection was a shocking surprise to his client. He wanted a continuance of at least sixty days, but was denied by the judge presiding over her case, Judge Timothy Corrigan.

She would next be in court April 5. Outside the courthouse, Brown served supporters and others free ice cream from a truck parked in front of City Hall.

The trial's on the doorstep

Just a week prior to the trial’s start date, the witness list was released, as was a court document filed saying Brown’s daughter, on the prosecution’s witness list, would plead the Fifth at trial and sit silent when asked questions.

Big names were on the witness list, including Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover, former CSX chief executive officer Michael Ward, automotive dealer Jack Hannania and others, including Washington lobbyist and Brown’s own daughter Shantrel Brown.

Not long after the witness list was made public, so was a motion filed in the case saying Shantrel would stand mute during questioning, invoking her Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination.

On the Sunday before her trial was to begin, First Coast News' Steven Dial spoke with Brown, who continued to be adamant in her innocence. While she admitted the trial was hard on her, her family, friends and constituents, she told Dial she was ready for the trial to begin and looking forward to closing this particular chapter of her life.

She calls the charges a witch hunt and has said on multiple times that the charges were politically motivated, pointing out the charges were brought just under 60 days from her primary battle with Lawson.

"[The government has] unlimited resources," she said. "I have had to sell my beach house that I share with my brother. I had to take my retirement money. I will do whatever I have to do to clear my name."

Jury selection began April 24 and the trial was slated for April 26. In the original documents released by the court, only 39 potential jurors were allegedly to be called, but on Monday Klindt called 65 into the courtroom. By the end of Monday, only 44 remained.

Steven Dial reports. 4/22/107

Klindt, who was handling jury selection, wasn’t sure that would be enough to get 12 jurors and two alternates. He called an additional 30 on Tuesday and got into voir dire – juror examination – after lunch.

A large majority of potential jurors had heard something about the case, either online, from TV or radio or in the paper. Quite a few of those had negative viewpoints of the former congresswoman due to all the coverage of her criminal charges. Most of those told the court they could put aside the alleged facts they’d heard in the news and make a judgment based solely off the evidence presented at trial.

The jury wasn't seated by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after two long days of examinations in courtroom 13A. Klindt told the court they'd bring the prospective jury back in around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and try to get down to just 14 jurors by lunch.

Klindt had his jury a few minutes before 10. He says Corrigan will instruct the jury before the lunch recess. Opening arguments will be begin at 1 p.m. in this high-profile case.