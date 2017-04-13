Police searching Panama Park area after suspect flees traffic stop

(Matt Head, First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, as well as multiple Florida Highway Patrol units, are on scene in a residential area of Panama park.

First Coast News has learned a person fled on foot during a traffic stop and police are currently looking for the suspect.

JSO has set up a perimeter as they search for the suspect which extends along Tallulah Avenue between N. Main and Pearl Street.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

BREAKING: Manhunt underway after person fled traffic stop in Panama Park near Pearl & Tallulah. Multiple FHP & @JSOPIO on scene. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ybzlm8GEBn — Matthew Head (@matt8272) April 13, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV