Police searching Panama Park area after suspect flees traffic stop

Police are looking for a suspect than ran from a traffic stop in Springfield

First Coast News , WTLV 11:06 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, as well as multiple Florida Highway Patrol units, are on scene in a residential area of  Panama park. 

First Coast News has learned a person fled on foot during a traffic stop and police are currently looking for the suspect.

JSO has set up a perimeter as they search for the suspect which extends along Tallulah Avenue between N. Main and Pearl Street.

