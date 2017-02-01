Gun found on Chaffee Elementary School campus; student may face serious criminal charges

Duval County Schools (Photo: Duval County Public Schools)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the third time within a week, a gun has been found on a Duval County School campus.

Staff at Chaffee Trail Elementary found a firearm amongst a student's belongings Wednesday, according to the school district.

The student had initially told school staff that he was missing property. Upon searching their belongings, the gun was located and the student may face serious criminal charges, a school spokesperson said.

The charges may lead to expulsion, according to a statement from the school district.

No students were harmed during the search and the school district is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the incident.

The school district reiterates that any firearm or weapon - real or fake - brought to school is a violation of the county's Code of Conduct.

