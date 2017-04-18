Grieving mother, police, hope plaque brings new tips in St. Augustine double murder

A mother hopes a new plaque will bring in new information about a St. Augustine double murder. (PHOTO: First Coast News)

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla - A grieving mother is pleading with the public for information on her son’s murder five months after he and another young man were found dead inside a burning car in St. Augustine.

Charles Durden and Staffon Larry were found inside a burning car on Spring Street at Fred Waters Way November 16. Police say they two had been shot before the car was torched.

Months later, no one has been arrested for the crime.

"We hurt every day," said Durden's mother, Annette. "Every night. Because we don’t know."

Families of the two men gathered at the scene Tuesday as the St. Augustine Police Department and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new plaque, asking the public for help solving the crime.

"We’re struggling to get leads in, fresh leads in and they’ve exhausted just about everything they’re getting in," said Mark Samson with St. Augustine police.

The plaque also serves as a memorial for family members, who said they’ve decorated the site before only to have it vandalized shortly after.

"Leave us alone," Annette said tearfully. "Let us grieve. They took all they can take from us, let us have this."

Anyone with information on this crime should call the St. Augustine Police Department, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

© 2017 WTLV-TV