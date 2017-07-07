Green Cove Springs man arrested for possession of child porn

A 27-year-old Green Cove Springs man has been arrested for having files that contained child pornography on his computer, deputies report.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Michael Steedley was arrested back on Wednesday following a full investigation into his online habits.

Deputies say Streedley had images on his computer of young female victims between the ages of 5 and 14 years old.

Steedley was transported to the Clay County Jail.

