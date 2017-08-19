Governor reassigns Kissimmee officers homicide cases from Ayala to State Attorney Brad King

MIAMI BEACH, FL - AUGUST 26: Florida Governor Rick Scott attends a round table discussion about Zika preparedness in the Miami Beach neighborhood where the mosquito born Zika virus has been found. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Scott issued an executive order on Saturday reassigning Everett Miller's homicide case from State Attorney Aramis Ayala to State Attorney Brad King.

Miller is accused of shooting and killing officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Richard 'Sam" Howard.

Howard and Baxter were responding to a report of suspicious activity on East Cypress Street and Palmway Street, an area known for drug activity, when they were shot Friday night.

Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year-veteran, was gravely injured and succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon, the Kissimmee Police Department confirmed.

In March, Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd in connection with the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton or Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Ayala said she has no plans to seek the death penalty in any case but acknowledged she could reconsider in the future.

