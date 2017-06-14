Glynn County Police charge son with murder of his mother

Forty-nine-year-old John Roosevelt, left, has been charged with the murder of his 72-year-old mother, Linda Mansfield, right. Photo: Glynn County Police Department

A Glynn County man has been charged on Wednesday for the murder of his 72-year-old mother, the Glynn County Police Department announced.

Police said Linda Mansfield went missing around May 15. A case worker with Adult Protective Services noticed she was missing when she went to check on her after reports that her son, John Roosevelt, 49, had been stealing from her.

An officer did a follow-up visit and Roosevelt told the officer that she went to Savannah, Georgia. However, a neighbor said it was unlike Mansfield to leave her home, especially without her dogs.

Upon investigating, Roosevelt was arrested in May for reportedly stealing from his mother, police said.

On Wednesday, he was indicted for her murder.

Police say Mansfield's remains are still missing and they are continuing to search for her body.

