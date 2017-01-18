Accused baby Kamiyah kidnapper confessed to friend, court documents say

Snapshot from GMA, ABC.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An arrest warrant for the woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley hours after her birth not only shows that she confessed to the abduction, but that Mobley also knew about it.

Gloria Williams, 51, is being charged for kidnapping Mobley 18 years ago. On July 10, 1998, a woman posed as a nurse and entered what is now UF Health Jacksonville, took Mobley out of her mother's hospital room and disappeared with the baby. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Williams raised Mobley as her own daughter and renamed her Alexis Manigo.

Williams was arrested last Friday in Walterboro, S.C. where the two were residing.

READ MORE | Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18 years later

First Coast News obtained Williams' arrest warrant Wednesday. It stated that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two anonymous tips about Mobley's whereabouts in 2016. The first tip that came on Aug. 8, 2016 stated Mobley was in Walterboro. It also stated Mobley told her friend that she was kidnapped as a baby.

The second anonymous tip came months later on Nov. 8, 2016. It revealed Williams admitted to a friend that she kidnapped Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital and that she was raising Mobley as her own daughter. The tip also stated the two were living in Walterboro.

On Jan. 10 of this year, authorities arrived in Walterboro where they found an 18-year-old girl with the same birthdate and different name. Upon investigation, they found the teen's birth certificate and social security card were fake. The warrant states that her social security number belonged to a Virginia man who died in 1983.

Detectives say they interviewed two witnesses who confirmed these anonymous tips.

This news comes just hours after Mobley, now Manigo, spoke to the public for the first time since she was found. She told Good Morning America that William "will always be Mom."

WATCH | Kamiyah Mobley, now Alexis Manigo, speaks out for the first time on Good Morning America

Williams is facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. She was extradited back to Jacksonville where a judge denied her bond on Wednesday. Her next court appearance is Feb. 8.

(© 2017 WTLV)