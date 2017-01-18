Woman accused of kidnapping baby back in 1998 due in court Wednesday morning

New mugshot released by JSO of Gloria Williams, 51. She's accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley in 1998. Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The woman accused of kidnapping an 8-hour old baby in Jacksonville in 1998 is back in the River City.

Gloria Williams is due in court on Tuesday, she's accused of taking Kamiyah Mobley, now Alexis Manigo, 18-years ago.

Williams is expected to appear in front of a judge at around 9:00 a.m.

