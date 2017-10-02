Georgia man arrested for allegedly raping, molesting two children

Authorities in Georgia arrested a Woodbine man for allegedly molesting, raping and sexually battering two children, according to a news release.

John Joseph Everette IV, 36, faces charges of child molestation and rape and misdemeanor sexual battery, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

One of the children is believed to be under the age of 16, while the child associated with the misdemeanor charge was older than 16, the news release said.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information regarding this case or other crimes is asked to call (912-510-5100).

