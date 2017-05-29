Fourth person killed by gunfire over holiday weekend

One man was killed, another injured in a shooting at the Roosevelt Gardens subdivision (PHOTO: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who died in a Brentwood-area shooting Monday morning is the fourth shooting death across Jacksonville over Memorial Day weekend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the Roosevelt Gardens subdivision on Lincoln Court North around 10 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found two men shot. One of them died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

“There’s a lot of people out, it’s a holiday, so we have people that we’re trying to speak to at this time,” Sgt. Robert John with JSO’s homicide unit said. “If there’s anybody who did see or hear anything we’d appreciate it if they’d contact us.”

People who live in the neighborhood behind the subdivision tell First Coast News they fear for their safety even within their own homes.

“Once somebody starts shooting, bullets don’t have no direction they just gonna land wherever they land,” said one man who didn't want to be identified.

The man said he and his family don’t sit near a window in the front room of their house because they’re worried about stray bullets.

“You just can’t sit in your house where you wanna sit,” the man said. “You have to always be away from that window because you never know when something’s gonna happen.”

In order to reduce crime, the man thinks city leaders need to hold conversations with people in high-crime areas.

“If they Mayor and the Sheriff go over there and talk to the people in the community they can get some feedback on what they need to do to stop what’s happening here and all across the city,” he said.

But beyond those in office, he said everyone has the responsibility to report crimes.

“You just can’t turn a blind eye because it ain’t happen to you or happen to somebody in your family, because it can happen,” he said. “It happens every day.”

