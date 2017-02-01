Four guns found at Duval County schools in 7 days

Duval County Schools (Photo: Duval County Public Schools)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the fourth time in a week, a gun has been found on a Duval County School campus.

Staff at Chaffee Trail Elementary found a firearm amongst a student's belongings Wednesday, according to the school district.

Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools Dr. Nikolai Vitti released a statement Wednesday confirmed another gun was found on campus the same day.

Last week, another gun was found at First Coast High and, at the beaches, a gun was found at Fletcher Middle, although that was a starter pistol.

At Chaffee Trail, the student had initially told school staff that he was missing property. Upon searching their belongings, the gun was located and the student may face serious criminal charges, a school spokesperson said.

The charges may lead to expulsion, according to a statement from the school district.

No students were harmed during the search and the school district is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the incident.

The school district reiterates that any firearm or weapon - real or fake - brought to school is a violation of the county's Code of Conduct.

Vitti released a lengthy statement after the guns were found:

As I always indicate, one weapon brought to school is too many. Today, several were identified in schools throughout Jacksonville regardless of zip code. Thankfully, we have no evidence to indicate that students planned to use them at the school. This has been the case with each weapon discovered at schools over the years. To stop these incidents from reoccurring, we need active parent and guardian involvement. Weapons are arriving to our schools from homes and neighborhoods. We will continue to conduct random searches, which we have expanded, and will continue to actively investigate tips and student behavior. However, parents and guardians must check children’s belongings from backpacks to vehicles before school. More importantly, they must monitor their children’s friends and peer groups, including social media activity and activities outside of the home. Bringing a weapon to school is completely unacceptable. We have, and will, continue to apply expulsion and criminal charges to any student who brings a weapon to school. As a society, though, we must also begin to hold our parents and guardians accountable to the expectation that their involvement and supervision is critical to protecting the safety of their children and also those of the greater society, including school personnel and other children. We encourage students to continue to own the safe school environment they demand by informing personnel of the presence of weapons. In turn, as a team of educators, we will continue to forge relationships with students, parents, and the community to prevent incidents like these from occurring.

(© 2017 WTLV)