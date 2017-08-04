Four armed suspects on the loose in Putnam County

Putnam County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Four armed suspects are on the loose in Putnam County according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

They were seen leaving a residence armed; one with a long barreled gun and the others with hand guns.

At this time there are no injuries reporting.

Putnam, Alachua, Clay, St. Johns, and Bradford Counties are all on scene searching for the men on the ground, helicopter, and K-9 units.

Camp Shands, which is a campsite often used by boy scouts, is on lock down as a precaution.

